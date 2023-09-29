Body Of Man Who Jumped Into River With Daughter Recovered

Jajpur: Body of Chandan Sahu of Paramanandpur under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district, who had jumped into Baitarani river with his minor daughter, was recovered today.

The body was found in Budha river near Trilochanpur in Jajpur district. However, the girl was yet to be traced.

Sahu’s wife had died a month ago, over which he was under mental stress, sources said.

The reason behind the extreme act of Sahu was yet to be ascertained.