Lok Sabha Phase 1 Polling: MP Records Highest Voter Turnout, Arunachal Yet To Pick Up Pace

New Delhi: In the initial phase of India’s nationwide election, voter turnout till 9 AM diverged significantly across states. According to ECI, states like West Bengal witnessed a robust voter turnout of 15.09%, while Arunachal Pradesh recorded a comparatively lower figure of 4.95%. Notably, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh reported an 11% turnout by 9:00 am.

Check out the voter turnout figures till 9 AM in various states here:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands – 8.64%

Arunachal Pradesh – 4.95

Assam – 11.15

Bihar – 9.23

Chhattisgarh – 12.02

Jammu and Kashmir – 10.43

Lakshadweep – 5.59

Madhya Pradesh – 14.12

Maharashtra – 6.98

Manipur – 7.63

Meghalaya – 12.96

Mizoram – 9.36

Nagaland – 7.65

Puducherry – 7.49

Rajasthan – 10.67

Sikkim – 6.63

Tamil Nadu – 8.21

Tripura – 13.62

Uttar Pradesh – 12.22

Uttarakhand – 10.41

West Bengal – 15.09