Lok Sabha Phase 1 Polling: MP Records Highest Voter Turnout, Arunachal Yet To Pick Up Pace
New Delhi: In the initial phase of India’s nationwide election, voter turnout till 9 AM diverged significantly across states. According to ECI, states like West Bengal witnessed a robust voter turnout of 15.09%, while Arunachal Pradesh recorded a comparatively lower figure of 4.95%. Notably, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh reported an 11% turnout by 9:00 am.
Check out the voter turnout figures till 9 AM in various states here:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands – 8.64%
Arunachal Pradesh – 4.95
Assam – 11.15
Bihar – 9.23
Chhattisgarh – 12.02
Jammu and Kashmir – 10.43
Lakshadweep – 5.59
Madhya Pradesh – 14.12
Maharashtra – 6.98
Manipur – 7.63
Meghalaya – 12.96
Mizoram – 9.36
Nagaland – 7.65
Puducherry – 7.49
Rajasthan – 10.67
Sikkim – 6.63
Tamil Nadu – 8.21
Tripura – 13.62
Uttar Pradesh – 12.22
Uttarakhand – 10.41
West Bengal – 15.09
