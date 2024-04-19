Google Doodle marks start of Lok Sabha elections 2024

New Delhi: Google released a Doodle on Friday to mark the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Over 16.63 crore voters, including 8.4 crore men and 8.23 crore women, will cast their vote across 1.87 lakh polling stations today. The first phase will see voting taking place in 21 states and Union Territories, marking it as the largest phase of all. Therefore, to mark the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections, Google replaced the “Google” logo on its homepage with one which shows an uplifted index finger marked with ink – a symbol that represents the democratic process of Indian elections.

Google did not reveal the name of the doodle designer and upon clicking on it users are directed to search results related to the latest update on the elections in India.

The general elections to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. Phase 2 voting is scheduled for April 26, Phase 3 for May 7, Phase 4 for May 13, Phase 5 for May 20, Phase 6 for May 25 and Phase 7 for June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

The elections to the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held across five phases almost five years to the abrogation of Article 370. Among the prominent candidates in the first phase are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Sanjeev Baliyan, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Sarbananda Sonowal. Also in the fray are Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi, DMK’s Kanimozhi as well as BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai.