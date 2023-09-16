Loan Fraud Allegation Against ‘Sambad’ Editor Soumya Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: The editor of Odia daily ‘Sambad’ and senior BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik landed in trouble after a former employee of Sambad accused him of a loan fraud.

He lodged a complaint with Crime Branch’s Economic Offenses Branch (EOW) on Saturday in this regard. The complainant alleged that Patnaik used to draw loan in the name of employees without their knowledge.

According to the complaint, the owner of the newspaper, Soumya Patnaik and the head of HR, Baijayanti Kar had borrowed Rs 5 lakh in a fraudulent account related to him.

On behalf of the complainant, his lawyer Dibyajyoti Das lodged the complaint at EOW office.