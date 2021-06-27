Listen RD Burman’s Timeless Melodies On His Birth Anniversary

Mumbai: Like a wizard of music, the immortal legend – RD Burman, has always mesmerized his listeners with iconic songs over the years. His soulful compositions never fail to strike a chord. His versatility has inspired so many generations.

The man who tuned those deeply romantic and meaningful lines by Javed Akhtar into pure melody would have turned 82 today. Here are some songs you can listen to that were created by Pancham Da.

Bade achche lagta hai… (Balika Badhu)

Rarely has romance sounded so tender and so sweet. Kishore’s son Amit Kumar’s first hit, and probably his finest song till date. And it was R.D. who gave him his biggest hit too, Yaad aa rahi hai… (Love Story).

The songs captures the innocence of the young pair in love, Sachin and Rajni Sharma who are sitting by the river bank on a moonlit night.

Naam goom jayega… (Kinara)

R.D. joins hands with his best collaborator, Gulzar, once again. This time he has the company of his friend ⸺ and vastly underrated and underused singer ⸺ Bhupinder Singh, who had once told me about playing guitar for R.D. for his iconic songs like Dum maro dum… (Hare Rama Hare Krishna), Chura liya…. (Yaadon Ki Baraat) and Mehbooba mehbooba… (Sholay).

Ek ladki ko dekhaa… (1942 A Love Story)

Kumar Sanu reigned supreme in the 1990’s, post-Aashiqui. But it is doubtful whether he has rendered a better, more romantic song than this.

Chura liya hai… (Yadon Ki Baraat)

One of Asha Bhonsle’s biggest hits of all time. She gives the seductive charms that the song and Zeenat Aman demanded. The song is brilliantly orchestrated too. Guitar, played by singer Bhupinder Singh, is the highlight.