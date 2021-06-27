Former Sambalpur Varsity VC Dies After Being Attacked With Axe

Jharsuguda: Former Sambalpur University Vice-Chancellor Dhrubaraj Nayak died after being allegedly attacked with an axe at his residence at Sarigiguda under Laikera police station today.

According to reports, the VC was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Reportedly, police have detained the accused and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Sources said the VC was attacked for Rs 100.