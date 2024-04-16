Lightning Strikes Claim 5 Lives in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapra: Lightning due to nor’wester brings havoc, killing 5 people in separate places in Kendrapara district. Three people from Bangari, Pundilo and Birijangi villages of Talakusuma panchayat were killed by lightning in Garadpur block area, while one youth died in Ostapur panchayat under Kendrapada Sadar Police Station (PS) and one youth from Salianch village under Aul police station.

Purnchandra Chatoi (62), died from a lightning strike while spreading dried mung on his roof in Pundilo village. In a similar incident, Ashutosh Jena (18), died by lightning in Bangari village while covering the mung.

In another incident, Shivprasad Sahu (60) of Birijanga village was killed by lightning while he was plucking mung beans from his field. Similarly, Ambika Malik (52), of Birswati village died by lightning when she went to pluck mung from the field. People present there rushed her to the district hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

On the other hand, Anil Behera of Salianch village was struck by lightning while working in the field. He was immediately admitted to Aul CHC where doctors declared him brought dead.

As it is the harvesting time of the mung crop all the incidents happened in an attempt to keep the crop safe.