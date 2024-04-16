Rukuna Rath Yatra Of Lord Lingaraj Begins In Bhubaneswar I See Pics

Bhubaneswar: The annual chariot festival of Lord Lingaraj commenced on Tuesday (April 16). Scores of devotees flocked to the Temple and pulled the Rukuna Rath of Lord Lingaraj.

Adequate security arrangements were in place for the smooth functioning of ‘Rath Yatra’. The district administration was ready with elaborate arrangements for the devotees including an Ambulance, and sprinkling of water. Police and Civil Defence volunteers are also deployed.

Check out some pictures from the annual rath yatra of Lord Lingaraj:-