Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours

Mumbai: The mortal remains of music legend Lata Mangeshkar was consigned to flames with full state honours at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park on Sunday evening. A sea of fans joined the legendary singer’s final journey from her Peddar Road residence to Shivaji Park

Just before the last rites, the national flag in which the body was draped, was handed over to the family members. Lata Mangeshkar’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Shivaji Park to pay his last respects to the legendary singer. He met Mangeshkar’s family members and consoled them. He left the venue before the funeral. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, megastar Shah Rukh Khan, lyricist Javed Akhtar, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, among others, also paid their last respects. Among celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, were present.

Popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar had sung over 50,000 songs in different languages since her debut in 1942.

The central government has announced a two-day “state mourning” on the death of the legendary singer. The national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment in this period.

The legendary singer of the Indian film industry, Lata Mangeshkar has passed away in the wee hours of Sunday. The Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) on January 8 after the crooner was tested positive for COVID-19.