PM Security Breach: SC-Appointed Committee Investigates Rally Site

New Delhi: The five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court for investigating the security lapse involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a probe on Sunday.

The Supreme Court had set up a five-member committee on January 12, headed by retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe into the security lapse.

Justice Indu Malhotra inspected the flyover on which the Prime Minister was stuck for nearly 15 to 20 minutes on his way to the public meeting in Ferozepur. She also went to the site where the rally was scheduled to take place.

Justice Malhotra was accompanied by the DGP of Chandigarh, IG of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), ADGP Security of Punjab and the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Central Committee had already started the investigation. Then the matter reached the Supreme Court. The top court dismissed both the committees and a joint inquiry committee was formed under the leadership of retired Justice Indu Malhotra who arrived today for investigation.