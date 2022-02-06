Two Classic Odia Songs By Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar

Bhubaneswar: Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in her extraordinary career spanning over eight decades has to her credit over 30,000 songs in 36 regional languages, including two classic Odia songs.

In 1963, Mangeshkar recorded her first Odia song “Sei Chuna Chuna Tara Phula Aaji” for the movie Suryamukhi.

A rare photograph taken during the recording of the classic Odia song at Lata Mangeshkar’s residence also surfaced online. In the photo, Lata Mangeshkar was seen standing alongside Lyricist Gurukrushna Goswami, her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Music Director Shantanu Mohapatra, and Jatin Das.

1963 photo at Lataji’s residence during recording of #Odia song” Sei Chuna Chuna Tara phule “for film Suryamukhi.From left to right Lyricist Gurukrushna Goswami, Lata Mangeshkar,her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar,Shantanu Mohapatra, Music Director,and Jatin Das, @suryanandannet pic.twitter.com/25DJP2STJw — alpha ray (@alpharay63) September 30, 2020

In 1967, she recorded another classic Odia song “Aaji Mun Shrabani Luhara Harini Jeun Rajani” for the movie Arundhati. The song turned out to be one of the most popular songs of all time winning millions of Odia music lovers.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the movies Suryamukhi (1963) and Arundhati (1967) had won the National award for best Odia feature film.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last due to multiple organ failure on Sunday (February 6) leaving the entire nation in sorrow. She was 92.

Known as the ‘Nightingale Of India’, Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was conferred by the French Government with their highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. The Queen Of Melody was a recipient of three National Awards and multiple other awards.

Lata Mangeshkar’s passing away has left a huge, irreplaceable void in Indian cinema. May her soul rest in peace!