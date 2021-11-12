Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar’s Hiccups And Hookups Teaser Out! 

Mumbai: The teaser of the web series Hiccups and Hookups starring Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova has been released on Friday. The series will release on November 26.

Trade analysts took to Twitter to share the teaser. Check out the post below:

Directed by Kunal Kohli, Hiccups and Hookups also stars Shinnova, Divya Seth, Nassar Abdullah, Khalid Siddiqui, Meiyang Chang, Meera Chopra, and Ayn Zoya.

Talking about the series, Hiccups and Hookups is a family dramedy which revolves around a single mother (Lara Dutta), who has recently separated from her partner, and her brother (Prateik Babbar). They try to coach and help each other through the crazy world of dating while living under one roof and raising her teenage daughter (Shinnova).