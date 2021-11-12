YouTube Music Gets ‘Energise’ Mood Filter 

New Delhi: YouTube Music has got a new ‘Energize’ mood filter for personalized playlists that include tracks from different genres and artists.

Reportedly, the “Energize” filter is available on both Android and iOS. The ‘Energy’ mood filter on YouTube Music includes a “mixed for you” carousel with four playlists including “Energy Supermix”, “Energy Mix 1”, “Energy Mix 2” and “Energy Mix 3”. Other Carousel playlists include hip-hop energy, dance club beats, pop bangers, rock and punk anthems, indie and alt anthems, metal mosh pits, among others. Each playlist contains several songs from different artists. You can either listen to songs from your favorite artists or discover new ones.

Earlier, YouTube Music added the Activity bar that offers customized and personalized playlists on the Home tab under different moods. These playlists are curated based on the artists and genres the user listens to. In addition, YouTube Music also has recommendations to offer you listen to music by “similar artists”.