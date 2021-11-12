Ganja Seized From Ambulance In Bhadrak; 8 Smugglers Held

Bhadrak: Police here have seized over 45kg of ganja from an ambulance on NH-16 in Bhadrak district and arrested eight persons in this connection.

The arrestees have been identified as Sesadev Kheti (33), Mir Lali (32), Ajit Mahakud (32), Gaurisankar Sona (26), Sheikh Mauni (38), Sheikh Ataull Khan (37), Prashant Sethi (27), and Lakshmidhir Behera (42).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid at service road and intercepted an ambulance. During the search, police found around 45 Kg of contraband from it. The cops also seized eight mobile phones, two swords and Rs 10,000 from them.

According to preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the contraband was being smuggled to Purna Bazar in Bhadrak from Phulbani.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the other persons involved in the illegal trade, the police said.