With ‘Laapataa Ladies’, Kiran Rao is returning to the director’s chair after a long period. The film is made under the production of Aamir Khan Productions. The team of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ organized a special premiere of the film in Bhopal for the villagers of Sehore where the film was shot in a real location with the local villagers. The team also received a warm welcome from the local village band at the special premiere in Bhopal. Similarly, yet another interesting tale from the house of The Viral Fever (TVF) is Panchayat. The show has found its acceptance by the wider audience base of the nation as it narrated the story from the heartlands of India, the village. Interstingly, as ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and Panchayat have the same backdrop of village, both the stories were shot in the same village Mahodiya in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

TVF’s Panchayat and Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was shot in Mahodiya village in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, a perfect backdrop with the scenic beauty of rural India. With this, TVF has indeed changed the content narrative that has been perceived by the audience. They introduced the audience to a true story that had a wider acceptance. The Viral Fever (TVF) is leading its way in the content arena which changed the content narrative of the audience by delivering immensely relatable content to the masses.

Majorly, the stories popularised TVF. Their stories touched the hearts of the audience. With this, they seeded the new narrative in the content arena and made it accepted widely by the audience. They indeed play a vital role in reshaping the diagram of content to the new audience.

TVF has been winning the hearts of the masses with its compelling content. TVF has been able to get 7 shows in IMDb’s top 250 list whereas in totality India has 10 web series in this list. Making TVF the biggest content force out of India.