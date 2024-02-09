After Massive Demand From Fans, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire To Stream In Hindi Version On Disney+Hotstar

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the biggest blockbusters of the Indian Cinema. The action drama starring Baahubali star Prabhas and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel has broken several records upon the release in Hindi version and glued the audiences to it for the action sequences, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s performance, storytelling, background music and the fascinating world of Khansaar.

Following the blockbuster run in the theatres, the film was streamed on the digital platform Netflix in all languages except Hindi.

Since the release in other languages, there has been massive demand from fans and audiences for the film’s Hindi version to be streamed. Considering the mammoth demand, the makers have shared the Hindi version’s streaming date on social media.

Taking to social media, the makers captioned social media and wrote,

“Tumne bulaya aur Salaar chala aaya 💥💥💥

#SalaarHindi streaming from Feb 16th.

#Salaar #SalaarOnHotstar #SalaarCeaseFire

@DisneyPlusHS

#Prabhas #PrashanthNeel

The film’s Hindi version is to be streaming from February 16th on the leading platform Disney +Hotstar The film’s digital release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam has broken every record and dominated the platform with the No.1 position. Recently, the film also debuted on the social platform in English.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it the film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.