Olympian And FIFA Referee SS Hakim Passes Away

New Delhi: Former Olympic footballer and ex-national football coach Syed Shahid Hakim passed away in a private hospital in Gulbarga this morning. He was 82.

According to reports, Hakim ‘saab’ as he was popularly known, had very recently suffered a stroke after which he was admitted to a hospital in Gulbarga.

Hakim, a Dronacharya Awardee, has also been an assistant coach to late PK Banerjee during the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi and also independently has been in charge of the national team during a tournament in Merdeka.

He has been a FIFA badge holder international referee having officiated in Asian Club Cup games and was also conferred with the prestigious Dhyan Chand Award.

A former Squadron Leader of the Indian Air Force, Hakim was also a Regional Director of Sports Authority of India and his last assignment was as Project Director in charge of scouting before the 2017 U-17 FIFA World Cup.