KTR Congratulates Congress Party on Election Victory in Telangana

Hyderabad: AThe Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Sunday conceded defeat after counting trends showed Congress leading to a victory in Telangana assembly election. Meanwhile, K Chandrashekar Rao’s BRS, which has been in power since 2014, is trailing.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) working president and state Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao, took to Twitter to congratulate the Congress as the party heads towards a massive victory in Telangana. He also thanked the people of Telangana for giving BRS two consecutive terms in the state.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao posted on social media platform X,“Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government 🙏 Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us.” “But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back Congratulations to Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck,” KTR added.