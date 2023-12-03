Kriti Sanon slams ‘false news’ claiming she promoted trading platforms on Koffee With Karan

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon has issued a clarification after several reports claimed that she promoted ‘some trading platforms’ on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kriti called such articles ‘completely fake and false’. The actor also said that she has taken legal action.

Kriti wrote on Instagram Stories, “There have been several articles reporting false news about me promoting some trading platforms at Koffee with Karan. These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with a dishonest and mala fide intent. These articles are defamatory and are false associating me with the trading platforms.”

She also said, “I have never spoken regarding any trading platform on the show. I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued legal notice. I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake and defamatory reports (folded hands emoji).” She also shared screenshots of some articles on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Fake news alert.” Kriti also added a ‘fake news’ sticker.