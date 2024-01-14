5T Chairman Inspects Puri Parikrama Prakalpa Works; Emphasizes Proper Maintenance

Bhubaneswar: In the early morning today, 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian, visited the ongoing Shree Mandira Parikrama Prakalpa, Shree Marga, Shree Jagannatha Vihar, Shree Setu, Samanga Parking and facilities being created for Pilgrims.

During the visit, he inspected all elements of Parikrama and instructed regular cleaning and security.

He also inspected Shree Marga, Shree Jagannath Ballav Vihar, Shree Setu and Samanga Parking and discussed the smooth arrival and movement of pilgrims from Samanga Parking to the Parikrama.

Pandian also reviewed the exhibition arena and discussed the themes to be displayed.

During the visit, the Collector, SP, MD OBCC and other senior officials of the District Administration and executing agency were present.