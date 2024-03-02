Kriti Sanon Unveils Glimpse Of Upcoming Song ‘Naina’ From Latest Movie ‘Crew’

The buzz surrounding the upcoming film “Crew” has reached a crescendo with the release of its coolest teaser, which soared to the top of YouTube charts within just 24 hours. Audiences were left craving more from this commercial family entertainer, further fueled by Diljit Dosanjh’s humorous BTS video and a tantalizing still from an upcoming song featuring him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now, Kriti Sanon shared a sneak peek from the upcoming song ‘Naina” from the film.

Kriti Sanon has added to the frenzy by unveiling a teaser of the song “Naina,” set to be released on March 4th. In the brief snippet, Kriti exudes sheer glamour and confidence, showcasing in a never-before-hot avatar. With the irresistible song ‘Naina’, Kriti’s charming presence is a vision to behold. Dressed in a stunning beige co-ord set, Kriti’s sizzling appearance has left fans eagerly awaiting the full release of the song, promising an electrifying musical experience like never before.

From just a five-second teaser, ‘Naina’ already promises to be the season’s biggest track, boasting an infectious peppy vibe that’s sure to set dance floors on fire! Fans eagerly await the opportunity to groove along with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and the collaboration of the dynamic musical duo of Diljit and Badshah. Sung by Diljit, with Badshah adding his signature rap flair, ‘Naina’ is poised to captivate audiences and become the year’s most beloved peppy number.

“Crew” is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that promises to soar high and leave audiences craving more. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, “Crew” is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, hitting the big screens on March 29th, 2024. Get ready to embark on a cinematic journey like never before, as “Crew” takes flight and delivers a spectacle that will be nothing short of spectacular!