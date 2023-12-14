Koraput: Migrant labourer goes missing while returning home

Koraput: A 24-year-old migrant worker from Koraput district reportedly went missing in Andhra Pradesh while returning to his home.

The missing person has been identified as Bharat Miniaka, the only son of one Anta Miniaka of Talakutinga village under Uperkutinga panchayat in Koraput district.

As per reports, Bharat had gone to Visakhapatnam in Andra Pradesh for labour work three months ago. There, he joined a Prawn factory. But, due to heavy workload, he left that factory. Later, he went to Hyderabad with some of his friends and joined the Kaveri restaurant.

A week ago, his father called him home, because he was suffering from illness. So, Bharat left Hyderabad to return home. On reaching the Visakhapatnam railway station, he spoke with his father by phone. He had planned to travel on another train from the station.

But after this, his phone became switched off. His parents contacted him a number of times, but could not succeed. After seven days, his father lodged a complaint in the police station. It is a matter of sadness that the Labour Department is silent about the missing cases of migrant workers.