14 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of Parliament’s Winter Session

New Delhi: Fourteen Opposition members of parliament were on Thursday suspended by the Lok Sabha Speaker for unruly behaviour. These include 9 from the Congress, 2 from the CPIM, 2 from the DMK and one from the CPI. The Opposition is up in arms over Wednesday’s Lok Sabha security breach and has been demanding a statement from union home minister Amit Shah.

The Lok Sabha first passed a resolution suspending five members of parliament belonging to the Congress party — TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Jothi Mani and Ramya Haridas — for the remainder of the Parliament’s winter session, for displaying “utter disregard to the chair’s directions”.

“With your permission, I move the following: That this house has taken a serious note of the conduct of TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, S Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakos in utter disregard of the house of the chair. The above mentioned members should be suspended from the service of the house for the remainder of the session,” said Pralhad Joshi, the union minister of parliamentary affairs, amid sloganeering by the opposition MPs.

Later, 9 members of parliament from opposition parties were suspended. They are: Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subrahmanyam, SR Parthiban, S Venkatesan and Manickam Tagore.