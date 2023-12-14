The first song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from Fighter will be out tomorrow!

After treating the fans with an immensely action-packed teaser, the makers are now gearing up to kick-start the musical journey of Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. While the recently released poster of its casts has raised the excitement a notch higher, the first song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ is all set for its release tomorrow which will surely set a perfect party mood.

Sharing the teaser on her social media, Deepika Padukone took to her social media and wrote –

“Let’s get this party started!

#SherKhulGaye song out tomorrow!

#Fighter #FighterOn25thJan”

All set for its arrival tomorrow, ‘Sher Khul Gaye’, the most awaited party anthem of the year is going to set the right tone for the party fervour. The first song from Fighter is touted to switch on the party mood with Hrithik Roshan bringing some incredible dance moves. The makers shared the poster and the teaser capturing Hrithik amidst the backdrop of a party. Hrithik is very well visible setting the dance floor on fire. Well, this is indeed enough to raise our excitement to witness a perfect party dance number from Fighter.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance. The film promises an immersive narrative seamlessly intertwining adrenaline-pumping action and fervent patriotism, setting the stage for an unprecedented cinematic experience. Prepare for the epic take-off with ‘Fighter’ as it soars into theatres on January 25th, 2024, promising a spectacle that will redefine cinematic excellence.