Kharasrota River Mishap in Jajpur: One more body fished out

Jajpur: The death toll of Kharasrota river drowning tragedy rose to six as the rescue operation team comprising of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and firefighters fished out yet another body this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Biswajit Nayak.

Yesterday, five bodies were recovered from the Kharasrota river with the help of the ODRAF team.