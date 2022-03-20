Google Doodle Celebrates Nowruz 2022, The Persian New Year

New Delhi: Today, Google Doodle is celebrating Nowruz 2022, which is celebrated as the Persian New Year.

Nowruz 2022, which is falling on March 20, is traditionally the Iranian or the Persian New Year but is celebrated in the Indian subcontinent as well by certain groups such as Parsis, Kashmiris, and Shia Muslims in the country.

On this day known as Nowruz, that translates to New Day, millions around the world put on festivals, feasts and enjoy outdoor activities in celebration of the first day of spring and official start to Persian New Year.

Nowruz is one of the oldest holidays and has a rich history that dates back over 3,000 years. The 13-day celebration begins with the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. This widely symbolises rebirth and the affirmation of life in harmony with nature.