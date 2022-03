Jeypore: A fire broke out in ‘Rosaghara’ & ‘Debottar’ office of Raghunath Temple in Jeypore of Koraput district.

According to sources, the mishap occurred following an LPG cylinder blast. After this, 1 critically injured in the mishap was admitted to Jeypore DHH.

Besides, efforts to douse the flames was on by locals & fire services personnel.