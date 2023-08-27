Keonjhar: Lady Constable Suspended For Demanding Bribe To Settle Vigilance Case In Viral Audio

Keonjhar: Balasore Vigilance SP Narahari Nayak today suspended a woman constable, Sagarika Barik, after an audio call of her demanding bribe from an accused trapped in a vigilance case went viral.

In the viral audio, the woman constable working in the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Keonjhar Special Vigilance Court could be heard demanding bribe from one, Sangram Patnaik, who claimed to be working at Capital Hospital at present to delay the case

After the media reported about the incident on August 26, the SP immediately transferred her to the Balasore district headquarters.

On the basis of an investigation conducted by Vigilance Additional SP Harekrushna Majhi, the accused constable, Sagarika Barik, has been suspended, informed Vigilance SP Narahari Nayak

It is worth noting here that the purported viral audio brought to light a conversation of the accused lady constable demanding money from a person to help her in a Vigilance trap case. She was also heard demanding money on behalf of higher authorities.

On Saturday, women constable, Sagarika Barik, was transferred to the headquarters of the Balasore Vigilance SP and today she was suspended following a probe.