Jungkook will celebrate his 26th birthday on September 1

Seoul: A week ahead of BTS member Jungkook’s 26th birthday, fans across the world have started preparations. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), BTS ARMY shared pictures and videos of Jungkook featuring in different iconic buildings, themed restaurants, subways, etc. among other places.

On X, a fan posted several pictures of a cafe in South Korea which were decorated with photos and posters of Jungkook. A huge Calvin Calvin Klein doll balloon was also kept on the premises. Several soft toys, postcards, and cutouts were also seen in the pictures. The caption read, “This birthday cafe event for Jungkook with his Calvin Klein balloon doll at Photo Zone is so beautiful!”

The fan also shared a clip giving a glimpse of ‘Hotel Seven’, named after Jungkook’s recent release, where his birthday will be celebrated. The person captioned the post, “‘Hotel Seven’ themed Jungkook’s birthday cafe event is so dreamy.”

Jungkook's huge led screen birthday advertisement in the Empire Tower, the tallest office building in Bangkok, Thailand, a project by @ByMySide_KookV. pic.twitter.com/fzWLuhEXRY — JK DAILYʲᵏ (@Daily_JKUpdate) August 26, 2023

Omgggg 😭 this is so pretty?!! Our dedicated @JKGlobalWebsite organized Jungkook Birthday Ads in NYC Times Square to celebrate JK DAY, from August 31 till September 1st! pic.twitter.com/LY3gwDf5un — 나비.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) August 26, 2023

Ahead of his birthday, Jungkook’s recent release Seven (feat Latto) became the fastest song by a male artist in Spotify history (second fastest overall) to surpass 500 million streams. The feat was achieved in 43 days.