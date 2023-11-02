Karwa Chauth 2023: Here’s how B-Town celebs celebrated the festival

Mumbai: Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival observed by married women across India. On this auspicious day, they observe a day-long fast, extending from sunrise to moonrise, as they offer prayers for the health and long life of their husbands. Several Bollywood celebrities also partook in the festivities and shared photos on their Instagram profiles.

Katrina Kaif extended her wishes for a “Happy #karvachauth” to her fans and posted a collection of photos from her celebration, which included her husband Vicky Kaushal and her in-laws.(Instagram/@katrinakaif)

Parineeti Chopra, who recently got married to Raghav Chadha, marked her first Karwa Chauth celebration. She shared a series of photos on her Instagram account and captioned her post with, “Happy first Karwa Chauth my love…”(Instagram/@parineetichopra)

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her Karwa Chauth at Sunita Kapoor’s house. Sharing a video of a ritual on her Instagram handle, Shilpa captioned her post, “Happy Karva Chauth ladies. Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for all the meticulous planning and doing all the rituals with so much love.”(Instagram/@kapoor.sunita)

Sunita Kapoor hosted a Karwa Chauth celebration at their residence where several celebrities like Shila Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Mira Kapoor among others were spotted. (Instagram/@mirakapoor)