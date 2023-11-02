“Dunki Drop 1” out now! Fans can’t wait to watch Shah Rukh Khan in theatres on Dec 22

Mumbai: Fans have been waiting for the teaser for Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. After a long wait, the first teaser of the hugely- anticipated movie is now out, offering a glimpse into its world – a saga of love and friendship!

The first look of Dunki, titled DUNKI DROP 1, was unveiled on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday today, November 2, making the day extra special for his die-hard fans. From the first look, Dunki seems to have the magical Rajkumar Hirani touch to it and with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead, the film looks to tug at the heartstrings.

A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home!

A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come… pic.twitter.com/AlrsGqnYuT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2023

DUNKI DROP 1 introduces us to four friends, who are on a quest to reach foreign shores, for which they will have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey. Drawn from real-life Experiences, Dunki will bring together wildly disparate stories while providing hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

This year has been a thrilling ride for Shah Rukh’s admirers. King Khan, after a hiatus of four years, has delivered not one, but two all-time blockbusters. Dunki promises a Christmas release on December 22.

This is the first time SRK is collaborating with acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani. The teaser is expected to offer a sneak peek into the storyline. Shah Rukh’s transformation for his role and a reveal of the stellar cast will also likely be revealed. Alongside Shah Rukh, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in a leading role.

The film also boasts a lineup of other actors like Dia Mirza, Parikshit Sahni and Boman Irani. Dharmendra, Kajol and Vicky Kaushal will also feature, as per circulating rumours.