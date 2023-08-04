Karan Johar’s Next Production ‘Kill’ To Premiere At Toronto International Film Festival

Mumbai: Karan Johar’s next production ‘Kill’ is set to premiere at the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill is one of ten that have been chosen for exhibition at the prestigious film festival.

Confirming the news through an Instagram post, the filmmaker also revealed the first look of the action film. The lead actor, Lakshya Lalwani, is seen on the poster with wounds on his face and a knife held around his neck. He sports a dangerous and intense look, which is enough to intrigue viewers about the plot of the film.

“The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! ‘KILL’ – an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya – the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premiere at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon!!!” Karan wrote in the captions.

Soon after this announcement, many people from the industry congratulated the filmmaker. Gunnet Monga, who is also associated with the production of Kill, dropped fire and heart emojis. Shanaya Kapoor commented, “Can’t wait!”

The cast of the film also includes Tooth Pari fame, Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal. Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is known for directing Hurdang, which starred Sunny Kaushal, Vijay Varma, and Nushratt Bharuccha.

Lakshya Lalwani also announced the news on his Instagram handle. His friends from the industry wished him luck on this achievement. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “So excited for you,” while Tara Sutaria said, “Congratulations and kill it.”