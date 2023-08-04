Minister Ashok Panda asks DSSOs to sincerely address SSEPD issues

Bhubaneswar: Minister for Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs, Ashok Chandra Panda has asked all field Officials of the Department to be vigilant and sympathetically address the issues faced by the beneficiaries. He also suggested the Officials actively coordinate with their respective Lead District Managers (LDMs) for efficient delivery of pensions.

All officials are also ordered to supervise Aadhaar enrollment and the updation of the pension database. Panda was speaking in the state-level review meeting of District Social Security Officers, held here today.

Minister Panda focussed on the recent initiatives of the Government in some specific schemes such as cash disbursal under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana, the transformation of special Schools under 5’T initiatives, the introduction of a vision plan for skill upgradation for destitute women. It was decided to make the Integrated Infrastructure Complex (IIC) operational while these have been constructed in the first phase. The 2nd phase IICs will be constructed on a wartime footing in another 12 Distrticts, it was also decided.

Minister exhorted the DSSOs to deliver the services of the department in campaign mode so that the PwD persons can get full benefits of all the schemes being implemented by the Government.

Sushil Kumar Lohani, Principal Secretary, SSEPD Department instructed the officers to execute schemes, submit UCs and bring the issues to the notice of the department for guidance in case of any constraints. He also asked the senior officers of the department to visit districts and also to interact with the DSSOs periodically to review the implementation of the schemes.

It was decided to prepare a month-wise action plan for organising camps under Bhima Bhoi Bhinnakhyama Samarthya Abhiyan, in convergence mode in consultation with the Line Department Officers after the rainy season, ensuring maximum turnout. Senior Officers of the Department were present while DSSOs presented their opinions and grievances.