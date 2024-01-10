Kangana Ranaut Wants Ankita Lokhande To Win Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut wants her Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande to win Bigg Boss. The actor resorted to Instagram Stories to write a letter for Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law, sharing that the media is attempting to create a false story in order to break their family, while she wants Ankita to win.

Kangana shared a snippet from Vicky Jain’s mother’s interview before entering the Bigg Boss house where she was talking about why bahu Ankita should lift the trophy, Kangana wrote, “Media doing their best to break the family, they won’t show you how @lokhandeankita’s saasuma (mother-in-law) rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end… Ha ha too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage.”

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have been feuding since the show’s inception. Many people are surprised that both of them bring up the subject of divorce in their meetings. Ankita and Vicky’s parents were both seen visiting the house and conversing with them in the most recent episode. Ankita was also spotted in private with Vicky’s mother, which finally led to an argument.