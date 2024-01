Mumbai: A 52-year-old cricketer, Jayesh Salva died after being hit by a ball during a cricket match in Mumbai.

Jayesh was part of the Kutchi Community’s cricket tournament for veterans being played at Dadar Union Sporting Club.

An eyewitness said, Jayesh was fielding with his back facing a batsman at the adjacent Dadar Parsi Colony Sporting Club ground, when a ball hit him on the back, behind his ear. He fell down and rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

After the incident, the morning’s net sessions were cancelled at the Matunga maidan the following day. It is a very common sight in Mumbai maidans for two or more matches to take place at the same ground with adjacent pitches to each other and while there have been injuries in the past, this could very well be the first instance of someone being fatally struck by a stray ball.