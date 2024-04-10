Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul Is Richest Candidate In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 1

New Delhi: Congress MP Nakul Nath – the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is the richest candidate in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections with assets of ₹ 717 crore, according to an analysis done by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Nath senior and junior had the Congress leadership on tenterhooks a few months ago amid speculation they could both jump to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Congress later had denied reports Kamal Nath would leave, stressing that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had called him her “third son” while campaigning for him in 1979.

Nakul Nath – who has been nominated to defend his Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat – is followed by AIADMK’s Ashok Kumar, contesting from Tamil Nadu’s Erode, who has declared assets worth ₹ 662 crore. Sivaganga BJP candidate Dhevanathan Yadav T has assets of ₹ 304 crore.