Odisha police personnel asked to remove tattoos within 15 days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police personnel on Wednesday asked to remove tattoos on their body parts easily noticeable while in uniform as it demeans the image of the police force.

In an official release by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security), Special Security battalion, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar, directed the cops to remove such tattoos within 15 days to avoid further action against them.

“A good number of unit men are found making “TATTOOS” on their body which demeans the image of the Battalion as well as Odisha Police since these are offensive, obscene and derogatory in nature. Hence after careful consideration, it is decided that from today onwards tattoos that are visible while wearing uniform are not permitted.”

“All Guard I/Cs are directed to make a list of men having tattoos on their body part easily noticeable while with uniform and ask them to permanently remove the tattoos within 15 days from the date of receiving the orders failing which necessary departmental actions as deemed fit shall be initiated against the wrongdoers. Once again, it is advised to avoid getting inked the face, neck and hand to maintain a level of professionalism.”