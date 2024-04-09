No Hanuman Jayanti Procession, Bike Rally in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The Sambalpur district administration on Tuesday banned all religious processions or bike rallies during the Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Sambalpur this year. The decision was made considering the forthcoming Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections in the state.

In a press briefing, Sambalpur Collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal announced that the decision made in last year’s peace committee meeting to refrain from holding any large-scale religious processions for at least a year will continue. This decision comes in light of the upcoming general elections. The committee, along with all stakeholders, agreed that no major processions or bike rallies will be organized in the city during any festival, including Mahaveer Jayanti, Ram Navami, and Ramzan. However, celebrations can be held at homes, temples, and mosques but road celebrations are prohibited.

Adequate security measures have been taken in preparation for the festivals as well as the election. CRPF personnel have arrived in the city and have been stationed at strategic points. District police will also assist them, as said by SP Mukesh Bhamu.

It may be recalled that around 15 people, including police personnel, were injured as large-scale violence broke out in the city last year during the Hanuman Jayanti celebration after some miscreants pelted stones at the bike rally. The incident had snowballed into major violence which had prompted the district administration to impose curfew in the town.