Kajol drops AI-generated PICS of herself as Hannibal

Mumbai: Actress Kajol entered the world of acting back in the 1990s and proceeded to feature in the films that followed. Notably, the actress is quite renowned for her versatility and for exploring several genres in the entertainment industry.

It was only recently that she shared some AI-generated pictures of herself from her favorite series, Hannibal. Calling it ‘project goals’, she further shared that she is quite impressed with what the technology ended up bringing to the table. Have a look at Kajol’s intriguing AI-generated villain avatar inside.

Hannibal is an American psychological thriller series and is a fan favorite amongst the viewers. It seems like the next fan in line is actress Kajol who recently dropped some AI-generated photographs of herself as a villain in the series. In the two pictures that she shared on her Instagram account this morning, she can be seen in an all-black avatar with a gripping expression on her face.

Along with the photos, she also attached a note saying that the end result ended up being ‘worth it’ as she was swept over by the look, so much so that she might try it in real life at some point. Notably, she also called Hannibal ‘project goals’. “I ended up taking the thought home..Worth it!! PS- I do like the look, might try it someday irl#myvillainera #projectgoals #MyHannibalLook,” read the caption of her post.