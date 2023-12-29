House surgeons stage dharna at Bhima Bhoi Medical College

Bolangir: House surgeons of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir on Friday staged a cease-work protest at the hospital premises over an alleged assault on a house surgeon of the college.

The dharna began after a miscreant identified as Samir Badamali from Rajendrapara in Bolangir allegedly assaulted a house surgeon of the hospital.

The protesting doctors have demanded immediate arrest of the miscreant under the National Security Act (NSA).

Bolangir district Collector and SP went to the Medical College and held discussions with the agitation students. Health services have been partly affected by the agitation of the house surgeons and other students, sources said.