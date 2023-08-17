Jyoti Prakash Das Is New President Of BSE Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has effected a minor reshuffle at the IAS level giving additional charge of President of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha to Jyoti Prakash Das. He will replace incumbent Ramashis Hazra.

“Jyoti Prakash Das, Inspector General of Registration, Odisha, Cuttack with additional charge of Director, ROTI, is allowed to remain in additional charge of President, Board of Secondary Education, Odisha”, as per an official notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

Similarly, Hazra has been appointed as Director, of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services and Dr Yeddula Vijay appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department.