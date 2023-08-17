Low Pressure Over BoB To Trigger Heavy Rains In Odisha; Check IMD Warnings

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood, a Low Pressure Area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height, the India Meteorological Department regional centre in Bhubaneswar said on Thursday.

In the evening weather bulletin, the IMD said that the under the influence of the system, squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely over the Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during the next 48 hours.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for the next five days:-

Day 1 (Valid upto 08.30 am of 18.08.2023) Orange warning (Be prepared)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Also possibility of Extremely heavy rainfall(> 20 cm) at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Kandhamal and Kalahandi

Day 2 (Valid from 08.30 am of 18.08.2023 to 08.30 am of 19.08.2023) Orange warning (Be prepared)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nuapada

Day 3 (Valid from 08.30 am of 19.08.2023 to 08.30 am of 20.08.2023) Yellow warning (Be updated)

Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur in one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh.

Impact and action suggested for Orange Warning:

Temporarily water logging is very likely in low-lying areas. and rise of water level in rivers.

Poor visibility during intense spells of rain and traffic congestion in urban areas. Traffic advisory may be seen for movement in your destination.

Possibility of wall collapse of vulnerable Kutcha houses and some damage to Kutchha road. Avoid staying in vulnerable houses.

Possibility of Landslides in vulnerable hilly areas (Viz., Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal).

Rise of water level in rivers.

Possibility of inundation of low-lying agricultural fields, keep arrangements for drainage of excess water.

Postponed fertilizer/chemicals application in agricultural fields, keeping livestock/domestic animals in a safe place.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during the next 48 hours,” the IMD said.