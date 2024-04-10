Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257: Exact release date, time, where to read the manga and more

Japan: Gege Akutami’s popular manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen, went on a brief hiatus after the release of Chapter 256. The previous issue created a buzz on social media following Yuji’s shocking awakening, which showcased his ability to unleash a powerful Black Flash. While no spoilers for the upcoming chapter have been leaked on social media, fans can now get some respite as the release date for JJK Chapter 257 is now confirmed, courtesy of the official MANGA Plus website.

The upcoming chapter 257 is scheduled to arrive on Monday, April 22, at 12 am JST. However, due to time differences, the exact release date and time vary across regions. You can check out the schedule according to your time zone below:

Time Zone Time Date Day PST 7 am April 21 Sunday CST 9 am April 21 Sunday EST 10 am April 21 Sunday GMT 3 pm April 21 Sunday ACST 1:30 am April 22 Monday

Fans can read the upcoming issue on Jujutsu Kaisen’s official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ App. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms provide the chapters on a free-to-read basis, the latter requires a paid subscription.

In the last chapter, JJK fans saw Yuji unlocking his true potential as he followed Gojo’s footsteps, unleashing a powerful Black Flash on Sukuna. Although no spoilers or raw scans have been leaked on social media, the chapter is mostly likely to pick up from Chapter 256’s intense cliffhanger. As the narrator already teases Yuji’s awakening after his shocking move, Chapter 257 is largely expected to revolve around him.