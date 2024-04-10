Commissionerate Police Issues Rukuna Rath Yatra Traffic Restrictions

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for the upcoming Ashokastami Car Festival of Shree Lingaraj in Bhubanswar. The Rukuna Rath Yatra will be celebrated on 16 and 17 April while the return of the Rath will be observed on 20 and 21 April.

To ensure better convenience and in the larger interest of public safety during the festival, the Commissionerate police has issued the following guidelines in its notice.

No vehicles will be allowed on Rath road from Mausimaa chowk. They will be diverted either towards Museum chowk or towards Vivekananda Marg. No vehicles will be allowed on Rath road from Barik shai lane, Maharana shai lane, Gosagareswar chhak, Sital Sasthi lane, Tinimundia chhak, Harchandi lane, Muna Medical lane and Punama gate lane or any other lane / by-lane emerging at Rath road. The vehicles coming from Rath Khala side will not be allowed on Rath road, instead they will be diverted from Rath Khala towards Bata Mahadev Temple.

“This order is passed in the larger interest of public safety and violation of the instant order is an offence punishable u/s 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 and is compoundable by an officer with a minimum fine of Rs. 500/- which may extend upto Rs. 1000/ per offence.”, the Commissionerate Police said, informing the same in its official handle on X.