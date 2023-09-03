Asit Tripathy Elected Bhubaneswar Club President For Third Consecutive Term

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Secretary and incumbent Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), Asit Kumar Tripathy has been elected as the President of Bhubaneswar Club for the third consecutive term.

Tripathy defeated his key rival Tapesh Roy with a margin of 714 votes in the election held on Sunday. He received a total of 921 votes while 207 votes came in favour of Roy.

Pragati Mohanty was elected as the vice president, Ashok Kumar Mishra was elected as the honorary secretary and Parthajeet Patnaik was elected as the Joint Secretary.

Debabrat Biswal, P.V. Mohan, Manash Ranjan Dash, Sanjay Lath, Prasant Nath and Tutul Kishore Das have been elected as members of the Executive Committee.