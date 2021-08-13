J&K: 4-YO Killed, 7 Hurt In Grenade Attack On BJP Leader’s House In Rajouri

Srinagar: A 4-year-old was killed while seven people sustained injuries in a grenade attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jasbir Singh’s house in Khandli area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday.

The deceased minor has been identified as the nephew of Jasbir Singh.

While the Jammu ADGP has confirmed that the grenade attack was carried out by unknown persons, the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the claim is being ascertained by agencies.

Meanwhile, massive security has been deployed in Rajouri in the wake of the grenade attack at Jasbir Singh’s residence.

On the other hand, four persons, including two security personnel, were injured in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces on Thursday after the ultras fired upon a BSF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.