COVID-19: India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Nears 53 Cr

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached nearly 53 crore as per provisional report today, according to Union Health Ministry.

Cumulatively, 52,95,82,956 vaccine doses have been administered through 60,40,607 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, read a release by the Ministry.

A total of 57,31,574 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India’s recovery rate rises to 97.46%. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,13,02,345 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 42,295 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India has reported 40,120 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty-seven consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.