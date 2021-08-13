Bhuj The Pride of India: Where & How to Watch

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj The Pride of India is an Independence Day treat for the fans. It showcases the glory of Indian unity.

It is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and features Ajay Devgn as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, in pivotal roles. It also stars Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon.

The film has the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and tells the story of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport. He and his team rebuilt the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar after an attack on the airstrip.

What is Bhuj The Pride of India Release Date?

August 13, 2021

Who is the Director of Bhuj The Pride of India?

Abhishek Dudhaiya

Who are the producers of Bhuj The Pride of India movie?

Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bunny Sanghavi, Vajir Singh, Abhishek Dudhaiya

What is the star cast of Bhuj The Pride of India movie?

Ajay Devgn as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik

Sanjay Dutt as Indian Army Scout Ranchordas Pagi

Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya

Nora Fatehi as Spy Heena Rehman

Sharad Kelkar as Military Officer Ram Karan “RK” Nair

Ammy Virk as Flight Lieutenant Vikram Singh Baj Jethaaz

Where can I watch Bhuj The Pride of India full movie?

Bhuj The Pride of India was scheduled to release in cinema halls on August 14, 2020, however, the covid pandemic forced the makers to change the plans. The film is now releasing digitally on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. It will be available to watch in HD from 5:30 pm on August 13.

Where to download Bhuj The Pride of India?

You can download the movie Bhuj The Pride of India from the paid subscription of Disney Plus Hotstar in HD after it is made available on August 13.