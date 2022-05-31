Jio Game Controller Launched With Up To 8-Hour Battery Life At Rs 3,499

New Delhi: Reliance Jio launched a Game Controller in India. The Jio Game Controller is compatible with a range of devices, including Android tablets, Android TV, Android and Jio STB (Set-Top Box). Read on to know more.

Jio Game Controller India Price

Jio Game Controller is priced at Rs 3,499 for buyers in India and you can buy the device from the Jio website today. It comes in a single matte black colour option. Jio promises delivery of the product within 3 to 5 business days.

Jio Game Controller Specifications

Talking about the specification, it features a sleek design along with a matte finish that gives it a rugged touch. The device weighs 200 grams making it a lightweight controller for long-hour usage.

The controller has a 20-button control layout that consists of action buttons, a TV key, a Jio Button, a shoulder key, directional buttons and more. All these controls enable you to get the best gaming experience on tablets or even the big screen. It also comes with haptic control support that makes it easier to navigate across different gaming titles.

Jio Game Controller offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 4.1 version that works in a range of up to 10 meters. The controller has a built-in battery that gives you a life of up to 8 hours and is rechargeable after the juice runs out. You can charge the controller using the built-in micro USB port. Jio says you can use the controller with Android tablets, Android TVs and the Jio set-top-box.

With so many game controller options available in the market, Jio is looking to compete with a host of brands in the gaming arena with this device.