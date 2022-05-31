Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ Trailer To Be Released On June 15

New Delhi: The maker of the most anticipated film Brahmastra has shared the release date of the trailer from the film.

Ayan Mukherjee took to his Instagram handle to share the news and wrote: Special Video on this Special Date Today!💥 *15 days to Trailer !*100 days to Movie Release ! *(9 years since YJHD today) #brahmastratraileronjune15P.S.: Also, our Commander-in-Chief Sreeti’s Birthday 😍🎈

Brahmastra, a three-part series, has been in the making for years now. The film has been delayed several times. Brahmastra is now tracking a release date of September 9, 2022.